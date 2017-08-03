Man Dies After Consuming Excess Chang’aa, Bungoma

A Bungoma man died after taking excess chang’aa on an empty stomach on Wednesday.

The man who has been identified as Edwin Mulamba was found unconscious by his neighbours.

His elder brother, Isaac Kasili informed the area chief of the happenings who called an ambulance that rushed Mulamba to the hospital.

“When the vehicle arrived thirty minutes later, we found him already dead,” he said.

The brother said that Mr Mulamba resulted to drinking after his wife left him about a year ago.

Police took his body to Bungoma county referral hospital mortuary.

The NASA presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga has however promised to legalize chang’aa should he win the August election.