Man Dies After Accidentally Falling Into Conveyor Belt at Kibos Sugar Factory

A man identified as Maurice Onyango, a bell tractor operator has died after falling into a conveyor belt at Kibos sugar.

According to Kisumu County police commander Samuel Anampiu the incident occurred on Thursday at 1:30 AM.

Anampiu told the press that the factory security officer Isaac Biwott reported the incident to the police accounting for the happening of events.

For instance, Biwott revealed that Onyango fell into the moving belt and was crushed instantly. The incident is being treated as an occupational hazard at work with preliminary investigations launched into the matter.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga hospital mortuary.

Earlier in 2020, the factory risked closure if the management failed to heed calls to relocate neighboring Kibos Special School to another location.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha gave the directive saying children with special needs continue to suffer due to environmental hazards they are exposed to by the factory located barely 20 metres from the school.

The management had earlier committed to provide an alternative piece of land of the same size, build complete facilities for the learning centre, but the school board rejected the offer saying the proposed site is infested with snakes.

