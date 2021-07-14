Man Detained As Police Recover Bodies of Two Minors in Kabete

Police are holding a man suspected to have killed two children aged 13 and 12 on diverse dates.

The children, identified as Charles Opindo Bala, 13 who went missing on June 30, 2021 and Mutuku Musyoka, 12 who went missing on July 8, were found in a thicket in Kabete, Kiambu County.

The man believed to be behind the deaths has been identified as Masten Milimu Wanjala who led police to a place near Kabete Approved School where he had dumped the bodies.

Milimu was apprehended in Shauri Moyo where the deceased persons were taken.

Buruburu detectives visited the area and picked up the bodies which have since been moved to the mortuary.

According to Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi, police are still probing the motive behind the incident and are yet to establish whether Milimu acted alone.

“We are working hard to know if there were other players in this murder. We are investigating a murder incident,” Nthumbi said.

Investigative authorities believe the suspect may have made demands to the bereaved families.

The CS Fred Matiang’i-led Ministry of Interior earlier this month formed a special squad that will address the rising cases of kidnappings, murders and other issues of national threat ahead of 2022 polls.

“We have agreed that we will deploy special and aggressive resources to deal with this issue. It is a very small matter, as already the DCI has made great strides in tracking these gangs behind the same,” said the CS.

Regarding kidnappings and murders, the CS pointed out that the most notorious cases are as a result of fallouts from illegal business dealings.

“Some of these incidents involve criminal business attitudes, some of our people have a predatory attitude. People get into informal but criminal business arrangements but when they go south they now resort to murdering each other. We are however sorting it,” he added.

