Panic As Man Detained At A Police Station In Nandi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Health officials in Nandi County are on a high alert after a detainee at Songhor Police Station in Tinderet constituency tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The man had reportedly come into contact with nine other detainees at the station.

This, Nandi County Health CEC Ruth Koech said, raises concerns over the cases spreading further in the station.

Ms Koech said health officials will conduct more tests at the station today and take necessary action.

“Our team is already on the ground, they’re doing contact tracing, they’re advising people who are around that area to be tested,” said the CEC.

The police station has already been disinfected to prevent further spread of the virus.

The latest comes at a time Kenya is on a high alert following reports of Covid-19 cases in several isolation facilities across the country.

On June 18, reports emerged that an inmate at Vihiga Prison had tested positive for Covid-19.

The prisoner had earlier been held at Luanda Police Station before a conviction that led to his detention at Mbale Prison.

The Vihiga County COVID-19 committee said that the inmate came into contact with four others who are already in isolation.

The four are serving a jail term of between two to twelve months.

“It has been confirmed an inmate is Covid -19 positive. The inmate was brought to the facility on May 28. They (prisoners) were tested on June 16 by prisons authorities,” the committee said in a statement.

Manyani and Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prisons have also recorded Covid-19 cases.

