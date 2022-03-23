Man Detained for Attempting to Extort Vihiga Woman Rep Aspirant Mwenesi Using Obscene Images

A man has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo, a candidate for Vihiga County Woman Representative, over supposed obscene images.

In a miscellaneous application filed at Milimani law courts in Nairobi, Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer John Kamitu urged the court to detain Tyson Wabuti Emitekho in Muthaiga police station for four days in order to conclude investigations.

The suspect, however, was detained for three days by magistrate Jane Kamau.

Tyson is accused of sending the UDA applicant messages and nude photographs before demanding for money, court documents show.

“That the complainant showed me the nude photos that the respondent sent to her on WhatsApp and Twitter. The respondent went further to demand money. For fear of being exposed, the complainant sent Ksh5000 to the respondent and another Ksh 37,000 in cash,” Kamitu told the court.

The court also heard that the respondent was arrested on March 19, 2022, for threatening the complainant to hand over property in violation of section 299 of the Penal Code.

According to the investigating officer, the UDA candidate sought DCI’s help the extortion game went on for too long.

“The matter was initially reported at Nairobi West police post vide OB number 11/18/03/2022 and later the complainant sought assistance at DCI headquarters,” the miscellaneous application read in part.

The respondent is also accused of sending the plaintiff indecent Whatsapp messages.

