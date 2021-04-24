Man Detained in Connection with Killing of KDF Officer in Utawala

DCI are holding a man believed to be connected with the murder of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer in Nairobi’s Utawala area.

Fredrick Osok was on Friday arraigned before Makadara senior principal magistrate Stephen Jalang’o.

The suspect did not take plea as police sought more time to hold him as they conclude investigations into the incident that took place on Monday night.

Police constable Victor Odhiambo attached to DCI Kayole told the court that he is probing a case of robbery with violence in which Osok is a suspect.

The court heard that on April 19, a robbery with violence incident took place in Utawala area near Magunas Supermarket along the Eastern bypass.

Police who responded to the alarm found that Joseph Mwangi Thitu, a KDF officer based at Kahawa barracks had been attacked by three thugs.

Read: KDF Officer Fatally Shot During Robbery in Utawala

The gang robbed him of his bag pack in which there was an unknown amount of money. They then shot him.

The investigating officer sought more time to trace and record statements from all key witnesses, get bank and M-Pesa account statements of the fallen soldier.

He also said that he needs to review footage from the crime scene.

Odhiambo sought to hold the suspect for five days, an application Osok objected.

According to him, he was only arrested because he hang out with the officer in the evenings.

The matter will be mentioned on April 28.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu