Man Destroys Groceries Worth 200,000 after Wife Insists on Working on Father’s Day

A man in Kamagambo village in Gichugu, kirinyaga county is reported to have destroyed farm produce worth about Sh200,000 after his wife insisted on working on Father’s day.

Witnesses said the man used a machete to slice green bananas and slash sacks of avocados meant for sale at Kitui market.

The stock belonged to his wife and other traders who sell at the market.

Hellen Kaari Muriithi who is among the traders whose groceries were destroyed said that Boda boss riders alerted her that their stock had been destroyed. She said that she had lost Sh15,000 of green bananas intended for sale on Sunday.

David Muthike, an avocado trader said that the estimated value of groceries lost amounted to at least Sh200,000. He said the middle-aged man who is yet to be identified, had insisted that the wife take the day off as it was Father’s Day.

“Mwanaume huyo alikuwa anataka bibi yake akae nyumbani ndio washerehekee siku ya Father’s Day,” Muthike told Citizen Digital.

The incident has left residents at a loss, wondering what action can be taken to recover their losses.

