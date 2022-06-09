Kirinyaga Man In Custody For Allegedly Beating Son To Death For Smoking Bhang

A man in Kirinyaga is in custody for allegedly beating his 17-year-old son to death for smoking bhang, popularly known as weed.

According to the police, the said son smoked weed in the presence of his dad on June 5, 2022, making him irritated.

Apparently, the boy who had gone visiting the dad and made his way to the compound said his pleasantries and pulled out a blunt ready to smoke.

This did not sit well with the father who was very irritated and hit him with a blunt object in the head. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries inflicted two days later.

Notably, the boy’s parents had separated a few years back, with the mother fleeing their matrimonial home.

Thus, on the fateful day, the boy visited the father just to spend some time with him. Neighbors recounted that following his parents’ separation, the boy had lived doing menial jobs around the area.

This has been confirmed by Kirinyaga East police boss Daniel Kitavi who termed the incident a murder case adding that investigations had commenced.

“We have arrested the suspect, who is a casual laborer, and soon he shall face a murder charge. Parents should be responsible enough. They should help their children to reform instead of subjecting them to corporal punishment, which can lead to death,” the police boss said.

The 39-year-old man is now in custody awaiting arraignment.

