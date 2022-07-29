in NEWS

Man Collapses, Dies After A Night Of Merrymaking In Migori Lodging

crime+scene
Crime Scene [Photo/ Courtesy]

Police are probing an incident where a 52-year-old man collapsed and died after a night of merrymaking in lodging in Migori.

According to the DCI, 52-year-old Naftali Nyandera checked into a lodge with a woman aged 24 years for a night of fun at Lavanda Lodgings.

It was until morning that the body of Naftali was found sprawled on the bed, unconscious.

“Police officers based at Macalder police station were called at the scene and established that the 52-year-old man had walked into the room accompanied by the babe half his age, and collapsed hours later following an eventful evening,” the DCI wrote.

Detectives are yet to establish what transpired as the body of the deceased has been transferred to Migori Level IV mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

