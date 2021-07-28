Romantic Night Turns Tragic As Man Collapses and Dies at a Murang’a Lodging, Viagra Sachet Recovered

A 50-year-old man died last night after a romantic night with a female companion in Maragua town, Murang’a County.

Frederick Opiyo and Mary Mwende had booked themselves into a guest room in the town and hoped to enjoy a romantic night before the tragedy struck.

According to a police report seen by this writer, Opiyo, a mason, checked into the guest at around 9pm Tuesday and was an hour later joined by the woman.

The love birds had been in a romantic relationship for some time and the Tuesday night out was one of the many dates they had enjoyed together.

The two enjoyed a meal of ugali and fish before the man excused himself to use a bathroom.

The woman told the police that the man emerged after two minutes and asked if they could go to sleep.

Read: DCI Cautions Public over New Trend of Crime in the Car Hire Business

Mwende requested to take a shower before joining the man in bed.

However, while in the bathroom she heard Opiyo groaning while gasping for breath.

Shocked, she rushed out of the bathroom and met her lover panting uncontrollably.

She rushed outside the room and notified the night guard that her boyfriend had suddenly been taken ill and was gasping for breath.

Together with the lodge attendant, the three rushed back to the room only to find Opiyo lying motionless on the bed.

Read Also: Local Bank Employee, Two Students Nabbed With 400 Sim Cards, IDs In Suspected Crime Syndicate -DCI

They immediately alerted Police officers based at Maragua Police Station, who responded immediately.

Detectives who responded to the scene recovered one used and two unused condoms.

Also recovered was an empty sachet of Vega 100 (viagra).

The deceased’s body was moved to Murang’a Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of his death.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu