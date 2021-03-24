Man Claiming To Be Late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua’s Son In Court Claiming A Share Of His Wealth

A man claiming to be a son to the late Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua has gone to court claiming a share of his estate.

According to court documents in our possession, Charles Ngucuga Kiragu says that he was born as a result of a love affair between the late governor and Charity Njeri Githui.

Mr Kiragu laments that he was not recognised as a son of the late governor in his last will executed on February 17, 2017 in London.

“I was unaware of my paternity and have been struggling with my identity until 2012 when my mother disclosed to me about my relationship with the deceased (Gachagua). I was particularly bitter and hesitant to reach out to the deceased when i learnt that he had initially proposed for the termination of my life at fetal stage through an abortion but my mother declined and decided to keep me which led to their break up,” said Kiragu in court papers.

Mr Kiragu, who says he has suffered from diabetes since childhood, accuses his step-father of discriminating against him in favour of his sister.

He avers that he lost his left arm in 2015 and since then sank to depression and alcoholism.

He also says the family of the late governor has started sharing his estate, but he has been left out and now wants every activity regarding the sharing stopped until he is recognised and included among the receivers of the wealth left behind by Gachagua.

He alleges that the executors of the will have sold two properties belonging to the governor, Kiine Gacharo 1696 and Kiine Gacharo 2036, for Ksh26 million.

“The executors received in excess of Ksh26,000,000 upon sale which was shared to creditors and the balance shared amongst the other dependants of the deceased,” avers Kiragu.

He says that a share of Gachagua’s estate will enable him and his family live a decent life, and also get an artificial arm.

“I verily believe that I am not ‘the child of a lesser god’ among the children of the deceased. I am his son and an amputee struggling with diabetes and it is my humble plea for this honourable court to allow this application albeit its delay ain filing to enable my young family and live a decent life,” added Kiragu.

In his will, governor Gachagua left a Ksh2 billion property that was to be sold and the proceeds shared among 24 beneficiaries.

Mr Gachagua wanted his entire estate, except three houses he left to his two widows and two sons, to be sold.

He only recognised two sons that he sired out of wedlock, Jason Kariuki and Aston Gachagua, who he fathered with Susan Wanjiru and Eva Mukami respectively.

Among the properties left behind include Olive Garden Hotel in Nairobi, Vipingo Beach Resort in Kilifi and Queens Gate Serviced Apartment Spar and Resort, also in Nairobi.

