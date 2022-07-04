Man City Midfielder Kalvin Philips, Girlfriend Vacation In Maasai Mara (Photos)

Man City midfielder Kalvin Philips and his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan have been vacationing in Kenya’s Maasai Mara for two weeks.

Going by the post on their social media, the two lovebirds said they enjoyed their time at the Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County.

They also visited the Maasai village where they spent time with the Maasais enjoying and learning about their culture.

“The past two weeks we traveled to Kenya on a Safari which was an experience I don’t think we will ever be able to top!! Ashleigh and I absolutely love animals so having the chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won’t ever forget. Seeing these animals in the wild was unreal!” Philips wrote.

Philips is seen as a replacement for Brazilian Fernandinho, who left Man City at the end of the season on a free transfer after nine years at the club.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...