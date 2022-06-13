Man City Lands Highly Rated Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland says he is “in the right place to fulfil his ambitions” after completing a £51.2m transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and arrives at the Premier League champions as one of world football’s most coveted forwards.

He has signed a five-year deal until 2027 and will join the club on 1 July.

An agreement was reached for the Norway international in May after City activated the player’s release clause.

Read: Is Yaya Toure/African Curse Catching Up With Pep Guardiola And Man City?

“This is a proud day for me and my family,” said Haaland, the son of former City captain Alf-Inge, who played for the club between 2000 and 2003.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play – it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me,” he added.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep [Guardiola] is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”

Read Also: Kevin de Bruyne: Why Man City Is Desperate For Champs League Glory

La Liga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona were also keen to sign Haaland before he opted to join Guardiola’s English champions.

Haaland has scored 92 league goals in 121 appearances in total in spells at Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

Last year he became the youngest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

On Sunday, Haaland scored his 20th international goal in 21 games for Norway, leaving him 14 away from becoming the top men’s scorer in the nation’s history.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...