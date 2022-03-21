Man City Could Be In Trouble After Owner Sheikh Mansour Meets Syrian Dictator Bashar Al-Assad

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has been criticized by the UK government for recently meeting with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

In his first tip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the Syrian civil war began 11 years ago, Assad last week met several influential figures.

He was photographed with Mansour, who is deputy prime minister of the UAE.

A spokesperson for the The Foreign Office said such meetings “undermine the prospect” of peace in Syria.

Assad’s trip marks a potential warming in Syria’s relations with its Arab neighbors, which had previously isolated the Syrian president.

Read: It’s The Grass, Pep Guardiola Apportions Blame As Man City Flounder At Crystal Palace

UAE rulers signaled a willingness to strengthen ties with Syria again.

In a statement to The Athletic, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) responded to the move by saying: “It is the UK’s firm belief that – in the absence of a change in behavior by the Syrian regime – strengthening ties undermines the prospect of a lasting and inclusive peace in Syria.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, shared those concerns and, in an interview with The Telegraph, went on to question if Mansour was a “fit and proper person to be owning a football club”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...