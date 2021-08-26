Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Charged With Rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape, Cheshire Constabulary said.

In a statement, the force said: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

‘Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

‘The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

‘Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.

‘It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings.’

Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy after he was charged with sexual offences, the club said.

A statement said: ‘Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

‘The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.’

