Man Charged With Stealing Women’s Innerwear at Sasa Mall Freed On Sh100,000 Bond

A man charged with stealing women’s innerwear from Nairobi’s Sasa Mall has been freed on Sh100,000 bond.

Appearing before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi, Caleb Onyango denied the charges and pleaded for lenient bond terms arguing that he was from a humble background.

He was thus freed on Sh50,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh100,000 with the case set for mention on June 4, 2021.

The details of the case go back to March 21, 2021 where Caleb reportedly stole 36 pairs of innerwear and other assorted goods worth Sh200,000 from one Lilian Mwangi.

In a different account of events last year amid the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country, Murang’a women decried that their undergarments were disappearing mysteriously after being hanged outside to dry.

Girls and women from Mwirua village in Murang’a complained that their undergarments were being stolen and used to make face masks.

“We are worried because these thieves are stealing women and girls’ underwear while leaving men’s on the line. We don’t know what our children shall wear when schools re-open,” one woman told a local publication.

