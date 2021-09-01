Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Search

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Search
in NEWS

Man Charged With Stealing Avocados Worth Sh2,000 in Dagoretti

Kenyan Avacados [Photo/Courtesy]

The prosecutor told the court that Njau jumped into a building in the area, stole the avocados and stashed them in a sack. A caretaker who saw him committing the act alerted the neighbours.

Read: Churchill Raw Comedian Found Dead On Dagoretti Rail Tracks

Njau was apprehended after he was found hiding, unable to explain where he got the avocados from. He was handed over to the police for investigations.

He pleaded.guilty to the offense.  The magistrate directed that a pre-bail report is tabled in court before the determinion of his verdict on September 9.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AvocadosDagoretti

Written by Vanessa Murrey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

William Ruto

List Of DP William Ruto’s Properties Guarded By Police Officers
Shujaa, Amonde

Shujaa Begin Life Without Former Skipper Andrew Amonde

© Copyright 2020 Kahawatungu | All Rights Reserved

Back to Top
Close
X
List Of DP William Ruto’s Properties Guarded By Police Officers…NEWSDeputy President William Ruto is the most guarded second-in-command in the history of Kenya, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has said. Appearing before the…

Man Charged With Stealing Avocados Worth Sh2,000 in Dagoretti

 
X
Four Grilled Over Brutal Murder of Chief in Bungoma…NEWSFour people have been grilled in Bungoma over the brutal murder of Chepyuk Location Chief, Geoffrey Kipsang. Kipsang was found brutally murdered and b…
%d bloggers like this: