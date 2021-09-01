Man Charged With Stealing Avocados Worth Sh2,000 in Dagoretti

The prosecutor told the court that Njau jumped into a building in the area, stole the avocados and stashed them in a sack. A caretaker who saw him committing the act alerted the neighbours.

Njau was apprehended after he was found hiding, unable to explain where he got the avocados from. He was handed over to the police for investigations.

He pleaded.guilty to the offense. The magistrate directed that a pre-bail report is tabled in court before the determinion of his verdict on September 9.

