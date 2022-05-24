Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Woman who Allegedly Sent Him Raunchy Video

A Kibera court has charged a businessman for sexually assaulting a lady shortly after she sent him an obscene video.

Benard Ndung’u Ngumbi was arrested and arraigned before Kibera senior principal magistrate Phillip Mutua on Monday. He entered a not guilty plea.

According to the charge sheet, he sexually assaulted PQ in the Kibera Laini Saba region of Nairobi County.

He was charged with a second count of breaking the law by engaging in an indecent act with an adult.

He denied all of the charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond with a Sh200,000 surety.

The complainant allegedly sent a pornographic video to the accused’s phone and then paid him a visit at his workplace, court documents show.

The court also heard that the accused person was selling garments near the railway in Kibera sub-county when the woman came to see him.

They then watched the video together and decided to spend some time at the accused person’s home, where he is accused of committing the crime.

The matter will be mentioned on June 6.

