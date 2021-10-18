Man Charged with Defrauding Mechanic After Promising him Job at Toyota Kenya

A man has been arraigned in court after he was arrested for defrauding a mechanic on the pretext of helping him secure a job with Toyota Kenya.

Mututhu Makau is said to have asked for academic qualification documents, a toolbox, overall and cash from one Clement Mutisya.

Makau is said to have committed the offense on September 17 in South C, Nairobi. He allegedly met Mutisya who was looking for a job and promised him a chance at Toyota Kenya. Makau then asked Mutisya to provide his academic documents, an overall, a toolbox valued at Sh15,000 and Sh3,000 for an insurance cover for the fake job.

Makau then asked Mutisya to stay put and wait for him at their meeting place. An optimistic Mutisya waited the whole day but Mutisya never came back. He then decided to visit the Toyota Kenya Offices in person where he learnt that Makau was unknown to them and the vacancy was a scam.

Mutisya reported the matter to Akila police station after his calls went unanswered. The villain was reported a month later by members of the public who took him to the police station.

Makau was arraigned at the Kibera law courts. He pleaded not guilty before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa. He was granted a Sh30,000 cash bail with a mention set for October 27.

