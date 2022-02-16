Man Charged for Stealing Sh232,000 From Saudi Arabia-based Domestic Worker

A man has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wesley Imbunya is accused of stealing Sh232,770 from Maureen Khavungwi on diverse dates between April 2020 and December 2021 at Kangemi, Nairobi.

The accused person who was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts is said to have pretended he was assisting the victim to start a business.

Khavungwi, the court heard, sent the money to the accused person’s Kingdom Bank account under the belief that they were going to start a joint venture.

The victim who was at the time based in Saudi Arabia said she believed Imbunya and transferred the money from her account to his.

But upon returning to Kenya, Khavungwi who works as a domestic worker in the Gulf nation, found that the accused had withdrawn and spent the money.

Police established that Imbunya had indeed received the said amount of money.

Appearing before resident magistrate William Tullel, the accused denied the charges and was released on Sh300,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 22.

