Man Charged with Stealing Lover’s Sh5.7 Million Vehicle Over Disagreement

A 32-year-old man has admitted to selling his lover’s Sh5.7 million vehicle without her consent.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, Paul Kihika Wangari was charged with stealing Hellen Akinyi Omiti’s Toyota Prado.

Kihika told the court that he sold the vehicle (Reg No KCF 656X) after Ms Akinyi declined to send him money for personal use.

The charge sheet states that Kihika stole the vehicle between February 5, 2021 and April 3, 2021 in Nairobi County.

Read: 24-year-old Vegetable Vendor Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three-month Old Baby

In his statement to the police, the accused said he met Ms Akinyi at a bar along Mombasa Road in 2019 after which they started dating.

He also told the police that he was using the posh car for the duration of the relationship.

Trouble started in February when Ms Akinyi had Kihika leave for Shanzu, Mombasa County, to oversee renovation of her home.

While in the coastal town, the complainant is said to have sent the accused Sh80,000 for car repairs.

Read Also: Two Guards Charged After Allegedly Stealing Beer Worth Sh10,200 from KRA Facility

He then asked her for more money for his personal use, a request she declined.

The accused then decided to sell the vehicle to take care of personal issues.

“I did not consult her before I disposed of the car,” Kihika told the court.

Despite admitting to selling the car, Kihika pleaded not guilty to the theft charges.

Read Also: Man Charged With Stealing Women’s Innerwear at Sasa Mall Freed On Sh100,000 Bond

Instead, Kihika urged the court to free him on bond.

He was released on a Sh300,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned in two weeks to fix hearing dates.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu