Man Charged with Issuing Death Threats to Woman who Rejected his Advances

Polycarp Nyaosi Momanyi has been charged at Kibera Law Courts for issuing death threats to a woman who rejected his advances.

Momanyi is said to have threatened to kill Ivene Anyango Ochieng at her house in Kangemi, Westlands on August 11, 2021.

The incident was brought to the attention of authorities by their neighbors who intimated that a distress call from Ms Anyango raised the alarm.

Apparently, Momanyi was breaking into Ms Ochieng’s home armed with a panga. The two are neighbours and the accused had earlier visited Ms Ochieg’s house before he was chased away.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua, Momanyi denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 cash bail.

The case is set for mention at a later date.

Read: Businessman Charged with Conning Woman Sh3.8 Million for Police Job Slots

In a different account of events in Trans Nzoia, the court refused to recognize a woman as a second wife following a burial dispute.

Eve Adhiambo Okuku had moved to court to stop the burial of former Rachuonyo North Assistant County Commissioner James Momanyi Mabea. She claimed she was his second wife but the family failed to recognize her.

In a ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate Dancan Kiptoo Mtai, Okuku cannot be recognized as the second wife according to the 2014 Marriage Act.

“Mabea’s first marriage was not annulled, rendering the second one to the plaintiff null and void. This court dismisses the suit with costs,” the Magistrate ruled.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu