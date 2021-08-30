Man Charged with Impersonating EACC Officials, Attempting to Extort Speaker Lusaka

A man has been arraigned in court and charged with attempting to extort Sh100,000 from Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Victor Mayanja alias Joseph Kinuthia was arrested at Panafric Hotel over the weekend while allegedly on a mission to collect the money from the Speaker.

Mayanja, who is accused of impersonating officers from the Ethics and Anti-corruption to defraud high profile people, was arraigned at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, the suspect denied all charges including three corruption charges of impersonating an investigator and attempting to extort by threats.

It’s alleged that Mayanja committed the offenses in March 2014.

On the first count, the charge sheet read that on March 15, 2014, within the republic of Kenya Mayanja approached Lusaka and introduced himself as an investigator working with anti-corruption watchdog, EACC.

On March 20, 2014, the accused also presented himself to one Haron Keitany at Sarova Panafric Hotel within Nairobi where he also falsely claimed he was an officer working with EACC.

On the third count, Mayanja was accused that on March 15, 2014, within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to extort Sh100,000 from Lusaka threatened to accuse the speaker of corruption.

The Magistrate directed that the suspect be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison until September 6, 2021, when he will be presented in court for a bail hearing.

