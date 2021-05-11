Man Charged for Giving Police False Information Leading to Unaitas Sacco Chairman’s Ouster

A man was on Monday charged for lying to the police leading to the removal of Unaitas Sacco chairman Joseph Ngaai Kabugu.

The suspect, Alexander Irungu, appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi where he was charged with giving the police false information that led them to open an investigation into Mr Kabugu.

Mr Irungu is said to have told the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that Mr Kabugu had forged a document for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams so as to gain admission to Shinners Technical College in Murang’a County to pursue a certificate course.

The magistrate’s court heard that by arming the law enforcers with the false information, the suspect intended to cause the police to investigate, arrest and charge the former Unaitas chairman.

Upon probing the matter, sleuths found the information to be false hence a court case that began yesterday (Monday).

Mr Irungu who committed the offense on November 28, 2019 at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, denied the allegations leveled against him and instead asked the court to free him on reasonable bond terms.

“I have not been in employment for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has [affected] the economic status of the majority of companies the world over,” he said.

The court granted him a Sh30,000 bond. The case will be mentioned on May 24 for further directions.

The suspect is also challenging National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board’s decision to apparently handpick Peter Kamunyo as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

In the matter that is before the Senate, Mr Irungu claims that Dr Kamunyo’s appointment did not follow due process.

