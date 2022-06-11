Man Charged with Defrauding Preacher of Sh400,000 in Kilimani

A man has been charged in court with defrauding a pastor. Martin Ochieng’ allegedly defrauded Pastor Eric Mwangi of Joshua Generation Church of Sh400,000 by falsely pretending that he could supply a fabricated container.

Ochieng’ allegedly committed the offence on September 15, 2021 in Kilimani, Nairobi. He was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts where he appeared before Magistrate Jacqueline Ojwang’.

The court heard that Ochieng’ a businessman, pretended that he was in a position to deliver the fabricated container to the preacher, even though he knew that was false.

The church was seeking to purchase a container for its use, and Ochieng’ presented himself as a director of a company manufacturing fabricated containers before duping them.

After settling on a Sh400,000 price, Ochieng’ promised to supply the container before fleeing with the money which he obtained when the church officials visited his company in Embakasi.

The matter was reported to the Kilimani police station and Ochieng’ was later arrested. He denied the charges, and was released on a surety bond of Sh500, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh250, 000. The case will proceed to a pre-trial on June 30.

