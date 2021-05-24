Man At The Centre Of Ksh2 Billion Fake Gold Scam To Be Arraigned Today

Samuel Githaiga Kiambati, a man at the centre of a Ksh2 billion fake gold scam will be arraigned today following his arrest on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Kiambati is reported to have obtained over Ksh29.8 million from an unsuspecting victim in a fake gold deal.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Githaiga had in 2016 approached his target with appeals to facilitate the said gold business, with promises that the amount of money realized from the sale of gold (approximated at Ksh2 billion) would be channeled towards supporting projects of various branches of a renown Pentecostal church.
He will plead to charges of obtaining money by false pretences which contravenes Section 313 of the Penal Code.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu