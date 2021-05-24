Man At The Centre Of Ksh2 Billion Fake Gold Scam To Be Arraigned Today

Samuel Githaiga Kiambati, a man at the centre of a Ksh2 billion fake gold scam will be arraigned today following his arrest on Friday, May 21, 2021. Kiambati is reported to have obtained over Ksh29.8 million from an unsuspecting victim in a fake gold deal. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Githaiga had in 2016 approached his target with appeals to facilitate the said gold business, with promises that the amount of money realized from the sale of gold (approximated at Ksh2 billion) would be channeled towards supporting projects of various branches of a renown Pentecostal church.

“Special Service Unit detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect a couple of days prior to his arrest, effecting an arrest warrant issued by a Kiambu court,” said DCI in a statement.

Sleuths say that the deal was non-existent, and Mr Kiambati went into hiding the moment he received the amount.

“Hardly had the victim parted with his money, when a game of circles started with the slippery suspect making empty promises as to when profits would hit the victim’s bank account,” added DCI.

Githaiga who had since relocated to Narumoru within Nyeri county, was flushed out of his hideout and escorted to a police custody in Nairobi.

He will plead to charges of obtaining money by false pretences which contravenes Section 313 of the Penal Code.