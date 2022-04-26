Bungoma Man Causes A Scene At Parliament After Claiming to Be Kibaki’s Grandson [Video]

Drama erupted outside the parliament buildings on Tuesday after a 26-year-old man accused security officers of denying him a chance to pay his last respects to late President Mwai Kibaki.

The youthful man identified as Allan Makana from Bungoma County wailed uncontrollably as he sought to view the body of the former Head of State lying in state at the parliament buildings in Nairobi.

In viral videos seen by this writer, Makana took off his shirt as he engaged the officers deployed at the premises to control members of the public visiting to view the body.

A jobless Makana, who claimed to have travelled all the way from the western region to mourn Kibaki, said he is the deceased’s distant grandson. Interestingly, Kibaki hailed from Othaya in Nyeri County.

“I am a distant grandchild of Kibaki. People call me Kibaki in my village. I have been living with that mentality knowing I am his grandson,” he is heard saying in one of the videos amid sobs.

“Why deny me a chance to view his body. Give me a chance to see the body. I need to see him. Ooh my God, I want to see my President. He gave me free education (sic).”

The officers are heard urging him to put on his shirt before being escorted to pay his last respects to Kibaki.

Man causes scene in parliament claiming he is the late President Kibaki's distant grandson pic.twitter.com/5hn20jYyZm — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 26, 2022

Kibaki, who was the only surviving former Head of State, died on Friday after a long illness. He was 90.

The deceased served as Kenya’s third president from 2002 to April 2013, when the Constitution obliged him to step down at the end of his second and final term.

He succeeded the late Daniel arap Moi, who served as president from 1978 to 2002, after Jomo Kenyatta, the country’s founding leader, died in office.

Kibaki is survived by four children Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagi and Tony Githinji.

