Man Caught on Camera Slapping Woman at Ruto Rally in Kisii Arrested

A man suspected of assaulting a woman during a political rally in Kisii has been arrested.

The man identified as Joash Atemba Nyagate alias Sokoro was caught on camera slapping a woman during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in the region on Thursday.

In the viral video seen by this writer, the suspect slapped the young woman for shouting ‘Azimio’ as Ruto addressed the crowd.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader was at the time asking supporters to affirm their support for the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

A lady is slapped for shouting 'Azimio' during DP Ruto's rally in Kisii yesterday, pic.twitter.com/UuEFf7mUhO — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) February 11, 2022

The woman is believed to be a supporter of Raila Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja movement.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Friday that the suspect has been arrested and is assisting with investigations into the incident.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the suspect will be arraigned once the investigations are complete.

“Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a disturbing and widely circulated video clip where a man is clearly seen assaulting a female during a political rally in Kisii. Police in Kisii have acted on the incident and made an arrest of one male person namely Joash Atemba Nyagate a.k.a Sokoro,” said NPS.

“He is in police custody assisting with investigation and will face court action once investigation is completed.”

Further, the IG urged the general public to exercise restraint during the campaign period as the August General Election draws closer.

“NPS wishes to advise the public to exercise restraint and accommodate divergence of opinion during the electioneering period to mitigate on instances of lawlessness and breach of the peace,” NPS added.

Ruto was in the company of newly found allies Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula among other leaders from various parts of the country allied to the ‘hustler nation’.

