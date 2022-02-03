Man, 11-year-old Boy Arrested for Staging Kidnapping to Defraud Aunt of Sh15,000

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested a 35-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy for colluding and staging a kidnapping in a bid to defraud aunt Sh15,000.

The man, Dedan Gacheru Waweru is said to have collaborated with the class six boy to swindle money from the aunt in Murang’a.

According to the DCI, the case had stalled all other operations at the Kenol Police station after the aunt gave the officers her account of events.

Apparently, the kidnapper had threatened to kill the boy had the aunt failed to surrender the ransom that was demanded.

“The caller had threatened to kill the boy if she did not give out the demanded amount. Acting on police guidance, the reportee convinced the caller to have the money delivered to him in cash, where they agreed to have the boy’s school bag placed at a strategic spot at Kabati flyover, where she was to drop the money and keep a safe distance,” the DCI narrated.

Shortly after the money was collected, the young boy from Mangoto Primary School walked scot-free hence raising suspicion.

The DCI arrested both the man and the boy and a bag was recovered stashed with school uniforms, a radio and a phone that was used in the operation.

The two are in custody awaiting legal procedures and arraignment in court.

“We urge parents to take note of this unfortunate trend where on various occasions detectives have scrupulously pursued reported cases of kidnappings, only to find out that the alleged victims were safely enjoying soft life with their “kidnappers”,” the DCI added.

