Suspect In Sh72 Million Stan Chart ATM Heist Vincent Oduor Killed In Police Shootout In Kayole

The mastermind behind the Sh72 million ATM heist that took place in September 2019 was on Tuesday gunned down.

Wycliff Vincent Oduor was shot by detectives around the Kayole Junction area.

“The Mastermind in Ksh.72M Nairobi West ATM Heist last year; Wycliff Vincent ODUOR was today gunned down in a fierce shootout between a 3-man gang of Robbery W/Violence suspects & Detectives responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi,” DCI said.

The police, DCI says, were responding to a public distress call when they opened fire on a gang of three robbery with violence suspects.

The officers were involved in a shoot out that left Mr Oduor dead.

“The three started robbing members of public at the said location, a scene which attracted the attention of a team of Kayole detectives on patrol. The gang defied orders to surrender, engaging the officers in a fire exchange which left the said suspect down,” DCI tweeted.

Detectives are searching for the other two suspects who got away on a motorcycle.

A pistol and a kitchen knife were recovered from the deceased who was popularly known as “Vinii”.

He has been out on a Sh500,000 bail following arraignment over the heist.

The deceased was among others charged with stealing Sh74 million from an ATM machine belonging to the Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

He and others including three police officers were also charged with robbery with violence after allegedly robbing G4S staff of the Sh74 million and 38 cassettes, 13 purge bins and 13 canvas bags, totalling Sh75.9 million.

They were also charged with malicious damage to property after destroying property belonging to G4S valued at Sh1,267,000 in Thogoto forest, Kiambu.

These were 36 cassettes and 11 purge bins.

He and six others were among the suspects released by chief magistrate Francis Andayi on a Sh500,000 cash bail after their lawyer Cliff Ombetta claimed they could not raise the initial Sh1 million bail.

“I have considered that the seven who have been in police custody for about two weeks do not have the capacity to secure Sh1 million bond. They will deposit Sh500,000 bond and two similar sureties,” Andayi said in his ruling on September 25, 2019.

Prosecution sought to block their release noting that the suspects possessed dangerous weapons including firearms and threatened to use violence on the staff during the robbery.

