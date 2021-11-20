Man Behind “Nitakufinya” Phrase Among Those to be Compensated Following Mukuru Slums Demolitions

Aron Asiba Matendechere, the man behind the viral “Nitakufinya” phrase is among those who will be compensated by the government after their houses were demolished in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums.

A fortnight ago, demolitions along Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums to pave way for the construction of the Nairobi Expressway left hundreds of people homeless.

Photos and videos circulated on social media depicted bulldozers destroying houses and properties of unknown value were damaged in the process.

According to Matendechere’s wife, Wolpher Moraa, their house in which they had been living in for over 25 years was brought down following the demolitions.

Thus, they are now left homeless with everything they had accumulated over the years going down the drain.

Worse, Ms Wolpher says is her husband’s celebrity status which makes people view them as wealthy yet they have received nothing from the short-lived fame.

“I came to Mukuru kwa Njenga in 1995 while in class five. This demolition has really affected me as I even don’t have any source of income, I don’t have food for kids and there is nowhere I can go and leave the little things I have,” Wolpher told Citizen TV.

The government has however pledged to compensate those who were affected by the demolitions. A land has reportedly been set aside for the construction of new houses as well as money for building materials.

“Let us be peaceful because no one who used to live here will be left to suffer. We will pay for all the construction materials. The president himself will pay from his pocket,” NMS Boss Mohamed Badi told residents.

NMS Dir Gen Lt. Gen Mohamed Badi, delivers President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message to residents of Mukuru Kwa Njenga following demolitions to pave way for road construction. He noted through the Office of the President, NMS would ensure all affected families rebuild their homes. pic.twitter.com/r8ydi17yCm — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) November 20, 2021

