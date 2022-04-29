Man Attempts to Disrupt Priest during Kibaki Funeral

A Kenyan man tried to disrupt former President Kibaki’s State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium. During the high profile event attended by heads of State and their representatives, a middle aged man approached the dais and tried to disrupt the Priest who was addressing the crowd.

The State funeral which is being streamed live on all channels showed the moment the man approached the dais, and interrupted the Priest telling him he wished to make a “few remarks”.

Handling the situation quite well, the Priest hugged the man before signalling security to escort him away. The man had approached the dais just after President Uhuru Kenyatta concluded his speech at the funeral.

The same man was recently captured on TV wailing outside parliament buildings after viewing the late President’s body. The government had invited the public to pay their last respects to the late president between Monday and Wednesday. The man who was escorted away by police from parliament claimed to be the late Kibaki’s grand child.

During today’s event, the Priest addressed the temporary disruption, saying the man was a “son of the nation” and had gotten emotional at Kibaki’s demise.

The late President Kibaki will be interred tomorrow at his home in Othaya, Nyeri.

