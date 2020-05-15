Man Arrested Wearing Father-in-law’s Army Uniform At Lover’s Home

A middle-aged man in Tanzania was arrested at his lover’s place wearing his father-in-law’s army uniform which he stole to deceive his friends.

The 34-year old man identified as Mrisho Ibrahim is a barber in Kimandolu area in Arusha, and at the time of arrest, he was lying to youths how he could secure them jobs in the army.

He was arrested at Kamachumu area in Muleba District while dressed in Jeshi la Wananchi Tanzania (JWTZ) gear. At the time of the arrest he had gone to visit his side-lover in Western Tanzania.

“When he arrived in Muleba, Kagera, and failed to meet his lover, who had relocated to another place, Ibrahim, who was already dressed in his father-in-law’s clothes, attempted to con unsuspecting youth out of their money. He claims he did that to raise bus-fare back home,” said Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi.

“He said he had stolen the uniform from his father-in-law, who had employed him as a security guard at his (father-in-law’s) home in Kimandolu, Arusha.”

Police in Tanzania said that the suspect will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

