Man Arrested for Stealing Motorbike in Kisii Allegedly Takes Own Life in Police Cells

A robbery suspect has allegedly committed suicide at Nyatieko Police Station in Kisii County.

David Ondari Nyamweya, 24, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing a motorbike, registration number KMFV 762G, valued at Sh124,000.

Police reports indicate that the deceased took his own life using a belt he was wearing.

“It was reported by Lucy Njeri Kimani and Emmanuel Koech both of this command that while on report office and cell duties respectively made a cell visit and upon checking on one prisoner David Ondari who was in custody they found out that he had committed suicide using a belt,” a police report reads.

Read: Police Launch Probe After BBC Journalist Found Dead In Nairobi

Ondari’s body, the report indicates, was hanging from the back of the cell.

The scene was combed and documented by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kitutu Central and other top officers from the county as investigations continue.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...