32-year-old Man Arrested for Allegedly Posing as Magistrate, Conning Nakuru Residents

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a judicial officer to defraud members of the public in Nakuru.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) pounced on Victor Kiprono Ng’eno on Saturday, August 9, following complaints lodged against him last year.

County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti said the suspect often posed as a Nakuru Law Courts magistrate to con residents.

During the Saturday operation, detectives seized a cache of suspected fake employment letters from JSC.

The suspect is alleged to have fraudulently obtained Sh1.6 million from one Samuel Soi on diverse dates between March 15, 2018, and December 31, 2019.

Ng’eno, police said, masqueraded as the brother of former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and promised to help secure the complainant a job at the Kenya Pipeline Nakuru branch.

The suspect is also alleged to have obtained Sh100,000 from Soi on a promise that he could expedite a civil case lodged at Nakuru Law Courts.

He will be arraigned in court on Tuesday to answer to among others, charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

