Man Arrested Over Lover’s Killing in Kerugoya

Police officers in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend on Tuesday evening.

Kennedy Nyamu was seized by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations last night after he allegedly savagely attacked 27-year-old Edith Muthoni, inflicting a deep cut on the back of her head.

Muthoni was rushed to Kerugoya Hospital by a good samaritan but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The hospital’s manager Norman Gitari told the police the deceased was brought to the hospital in critical condition. His medical staff tried in vain to save her life.

Gitari then contacted officers at Kerugoya Police Station who immediately launched investigations into the incident leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect led detectives to the location of the murder at Kianjege village, where they spent the better part of the night combing the scene for more clues into the heinous crime,” the DCI said on Wednesday.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations into the murder, before being arraigned in court.

