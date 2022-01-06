Man Arrested in Ndenderu After Confessing to Killing Girlfriend on New Year’s Day

Detectives have arrested a murder suspect after he confessed to killing his 24-year-old girlfriend on New Year’s.

Brian Waweru was apprehended on Wednesday in Ndenderu, Kiambu county after a relative discovered the remains of Everlyn Wanjiru on Tuesday evening.

“According to Waweru’s aunt who discovered the deceased’s remains, the suspect’s mother lives in the United States and she had sent her money for Waweru’s house rent and upkeep to supplement the suspect’s earnings, as has been the tradition. She therefore passed by Waweru’s house at around 7:50pm and found the door locked. Using a spare key to the door, she opened it only to discover the deceased’s decomposing remains covered with a duvet,” said DCI.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the lovers jointly owned a Barbershop and beauty parlour in Thindigua before the affair went south in October last year.

They parted ways after Waweru assaulted the deceased leading to his arrest.

“Detectives established that the two had not been in talking terms since October last year, after Waweru assaulted the deceased and was arrested by detectives based at Thindigua police post. The suspect was presented before Kiambu Law courts and was out on cash bail when he committed the crime,” said Kinoti via social media.

“According to the deceased’s father, Waweru’s family had approached him several times for an out of court settlement but he had rejected the overtures after he learnt that the suspect was a serial offender, who also had a pending defilement case.”

The lovebirds rekindled their love over the festive season and spent both the Christmas and New Year holidays together.

A neighbour recalled seeing the two enter their rented one bedroom house on January 1. That was the last time she was seen alive.

After his arrest, Waweru led sleuths to where he had hidden the murder weapon.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment in court on Thursday to answer to murder charges.

