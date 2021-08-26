Man Arrested Over Murder of Colleague at a Construction Site in Kabete

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague at a construction site in Kabete area, Kiambu County.

Martin Munywoki is suspected to have stabbed Samson Therura, 28, to death after a disagreement over a past debt on Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, the two casual labourers had earlier locked horns at their workplace at Tender Foot area over the debt only for Therura’s lifeless body to be discovered a few metres from the site later in the evening.

“Crime Scene Investigators who attended the scene established that the deceased had been stabbed through the left side of his chest, succumbing to the bleeding,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Read: Widow of Slain Dutch Tycoon Denies Murder Charges

Munywoki was seized from his hideout at a friend’s place after an overnight operation by the DCI detectives.

According to the police, a bloodstained knife was found in the same house. It has been kept as exhibit.

Munywoki is currently being processed for arraignment as further investigations continue.

reportedly locked horns over a past debt, only for Therura's lifeless body to be discovered a few metres from the site later in the evening. Crime Scene Investigators who attended the scene established that the deceased had been stabbed through the left side of his chest, — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 25, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...