Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing “Prodigal Son” For Interrupting Evening Nap

A 73-year-old man is in custody after killing his son in Cherangany’s Chepsiro location, Trans-Nzoia County.

James Tarus is said to have whacked his 31-year-old son on the head with a wooden stick and later restraining him with rope tied to his neck.

The victim had just returned home after staying away for four years.

After taking a couple of drinks, the “prodigal son” made his way home and into his father’s bedroom where he was taking an evening nap.

“Unlike the Biblical prodigal son who repentantly returned home and received warm hugs and a fattened calf treatment from the father, the 31-yr-old victim who had been away for four years arrived home to no welcome, as his elderly father was enjoying an early evening power nap in his bedroom,” narrated DCI boss George Kinoti on social media.

“The victim who had on his way home downed several bottles of booze proceeded to his father’s room, jolting him to wake as he lifted the bed.”

Concerned neighbors and area chief made their way to the homestead only to find the victim motionless and still restrained to the sofa.

Mr Tarus was arrested moments after the 7 pm incident by officers attached to Cherangany Police Station.

He will be held until investigations are concluded.

