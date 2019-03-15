Man Arrested At Java House For Trying To Defile Six year Old Girl

A man was brutally beaten and finally arrested after he was caught trying to defile an six year old child at a washroom at Java House restaurant in Karen.

A twitter user posted the incident asking parents to be extra vigilant while at public restaurants.

“Kindly be extra vigilant for those of us with small children. Kindly don’t allow them go unsupervised to washrooms in public places. Today I witnessed an about 8yr girl almost defiled at Java, Karen in the washrooms. She screamed her heart out and we heard from outside and she was rescued. The guy was beaten up crazy and the police were called and he was arrested. It was traumatizing. Talked to her and the mum and helped how we could.. I pray they access counselling,”she wrote

Read:KOT Tired Of Increased Graft Cases, Ask Uhuru To Fire Corrupt Cabinet Secretaries

Java House Karen confirmed the incident that took place in the restaurant, the man has since been arrested and is being held at the Karen police station.

This man attempted to rape a 6 yr old girl in the ladies at Java cafe in Karen at the Shell Petrol Station. He's now in Karen Police Station. @NPSOfficial_KE please make sure he isn't released back into society.Kamiti Max Prison for life! @KuisanMacharia @brayo1 @farmermaina pic.twitter.com/yl9xgXUSs6 — Jackie (@Jackie_Arkle) March 13, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu