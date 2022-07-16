Man Arrested in Possession of 93 Stolen Phones in Pipeline

Police are holding a man who was allegedly caught in possession of 93 phones.

Brian Mutua Muema was apprehended on Friday within Pipeline area, Embakasi Sub-county, Nairobi.

The suspected culprit was nabbed by detectives dispatched from Kware Police Station in the Pipeline area.

“National Police Service officers from Kware Police Station, Embakasi Sub-County have today arrested one Brian Mutua Muema within Pipeline area in possession of an assortment of 93 mobile phones which are suspected to have been stolen,” said NPS.

According to the National Police Service report, the cops who were responding to a public tip-off pursued the culprit before smoking him out of his hiding place in a rented room near Pipeline.

“The officers who were acting on intelligence from the members of the public recovered the assortment at a rented room in the Pipeline area. The suspect however could not give a concrete explanation to justify the possession of the 93 phones,” added the police in a statement.

Muema will be detained untill Monday when he will be arraigned.

The police have urged members of the public to notify agencies of any suspicious situations.

“Information remains the most effective tool in the fight against crime and NPS encourages the public to volunteer information on suspicious persons or activities in our neighbourhoods,” NPS added.

