Man Arrested In Gatundu South With 47 Fake Land Title Deeds

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, have arrested a resident for the offence of making fake land title deeds.

Ng’ang’a Kanina was arrested on Sunday with the sleuths recovering 47 fake signed title deeds from his house.

According to the DCI, the fake documents were registered under different names and purported to have been issued by land registrars from Kiambu and Machakos counties.

“The fake land title deeds are suspected to be used by fraudsters to obtain money by false pretences from unsuspecting members of the public, ” the DCI said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

“All the title deeds have been retained as exhibits pending further investigations.”

With demand for land in the country growing by the day, fraudsters posing a genuine land sellers have found a way to make a kiling from the con games.

