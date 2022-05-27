Man Arrested for Threatening to Harm Ex-employer in Kibera

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to kill his former employer.

Court documents show that Douglas Mbohani threatened to harm Edith Mukunya at her hotel in Toi market in Kibera, Nairobi on May 18, 2022.

On the material day, the accused is said to have visited the complainant’s hotel at around noon and caused a disturbance while issuing death threats.

The prosecution told Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua that Mbohani shouted, “Leo I will make sure nimekuangaminza. Nitarundi na squad yangu tukumalinze (sic).”

Later that day, he is said to have trailed Ms Mukunya to her house. He was accompanied by a group of youths he had allegedly paid.

Fortunately, Ms Mukunya managed to lock herself up in her house.

She then reported the matter to the police who subsequently arrested the accused.

Mbohani entered a not guilty plea and stated that he only went after his ex-employer to demand for pay.

Mr Mutua released the accused on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 with the case set to be mentioned on June 6.

