Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Another, Assaulting Cop

Detectives from the Serious Crimes department have arrested a man who threatened to kill another and cut him into small pieces of flesh.

Amar Dilip Shah was arrested along General Mathenge street in Westlands area, Nairobi after he committed the offence.

According to the DCI, the suspect further caused a scene as he attempted to resist arrest.

“He also caused a scene after resisting arrest and attacked the arresting officer. What followed was a scuffle as the unruly suspect attempted to throw kicks and punches at the detective Inspector of police.” a statement from the DCI reads.

“But the officer who is also a martial arts specialist subdued the man effortlessly.”

The suspect was arrested and booked at the police station. He is facing charges of threatening to kill contrary to section 223 (1) of the Penal Code.

The CI further warned members of the public against resisting arrest.

“Members of the public are advised to note that assaulting a police officer, resisting or willfully obstructing a police officer in the due execution of his duties attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or both.” the DCI warned.

