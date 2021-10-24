Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Neighbor Over Sh400 Debt in Bomet

A man, who allegedly killed his neighbor after an argument over Sh400 debt in Bomet, has been arrested.

Evans Mutai was arrested after he allegedly stabbed Festus Keter, 35, in the chest, on Saturday night.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, who owns a shop at Sibaiyan location went on to trade merchandise at his premises unperturbed after the incident.

“The incident followed an argument over a Sh400 debt, which the deceased owed the shopkeeper,” DCI said in a statement on Sunday morning.

After being stabbed on the right side of the chest, Keter was left for dead outside the shop. A concerned villager who stumbled on the body of the deceased, informed detectives based at Chesoen police station about the incident.

The officers immediately rushed to the scene 10 kilometres away and conducted preliminary investigations into the murder, after which the suspect was apprehended.

The offices recovered the murder weapon — a blood-stained knife — and kept it as an exhibit.

Police said the suspect will be arraigned in court tomorrow (Monday) to answer murder charges.

The body of the deceased was moved to Longisa hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

