Man Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Friend Following an Argument over Boda Boda Fare in Kikuyu

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged killing of his friend in Kikuyu, Kiambu County on Sunday.

Police reports indicate that Dennis Waithera stabbed Michael Mukami aged 21 after an argument over who was to pay for fare after a motorbike ride.

The incident was witnessed by the boda bada rider identified as Stephen Mwango.

According to a police report filed at Kikuyu Police Station, Mwango had picked the two at around 5:30am, at Gikambura market in Kikuyu.

Read: Gov’t To Build 700-Bed Capacity Military Hospital In Kabete

However, upon arrival at their destination in Muthangari, the two pillion passengers started arguing about who was to pay for the ride.

“The suspect then dashed to his house and came back wielding a sharp knife. In the blink of an eye, he stabbed the deceased on the left side of the neck and took off leaving him for dead,” police said.

The shocked motorbike rider notified police officers based at Kikuyu police station, who immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Read Also: Motorist Advises Against Using Southern Bypass After Surviving Ordeal

The suspect was arrested hours later with the assistance of members of the public.

Police have since recovered the murder weapon as further probe continues.

The suspect will face murder charges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...