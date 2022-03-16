Man Arrested After Attempting to Defraud Buyer Ksh11 Million In Real Estate Scam

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to defraud a buyer Ksh11 million in a real estate scam in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Hussein Fakhruddin Mohammedbhai was busted selling an apartment in the city’s upmarket Westlands suburbs on false pretence that he was the owner.

The suspect was arrested minutes before he inked a deal to obtain millions of shillings without breaking a sweat.

DCI established that the 3-bedroom all ensuite apartment worth over Ksh40 million at the prevailing market rate was being disposed at a paltry Ksh11 Million.

Forensic document examination and handwriting experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory established that Mohammedbhai had forged a title deed certificate for the property and entered into a deal with a real estate company to dispose of the property on his behalf.

“Luckily, the property’s owner got wind of the dubious deal and contacted serious crimes detectives through the #FichuakwaDCI Hotline,” DCI said on Wednesday.

Police have also established that the suspect is a serial fraudster linked to other con games in the city.

Apparently, he had earlier obtained close to Ksh9 million, in a similar scheme.

The suspect is in custody pending arraignment in court to face charges of obtaining money by false pretences.

He will take plea at the Kiambu Law Courts, on Friday, March 18.

The George Kinoti-led directorate is calling on any person who may have been defrauded by the suspect to report to DCI’s Serious Crimes unit.

