Man Arrested after Fatally Injuring Drunk Wife in Siaya

FILE IMAGE OF A POLICE CAR

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly beating and fatally injuring his drunk wife in Ugenya’s Jera village within Siaya County.

The incident happened on Saturday after Onyango returned home and found the 42-year-old woman missing.

After a frantic search, he found Emmaculate Mayavi at a chang’aa drinking den heavily intoxicated. She could barely stand on her feet.

An infuriated Onyango descended on his wife with kicks and blows further immobilizing her.

According to the police, Onyango put the woman on a wheelbarrow and pushed her home where she is reported to have developed complications and passed away during the night.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the suspect, who is currently being held at Sihay police station, is being processed for arraignment to answer to murder charges.

