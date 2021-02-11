Man Arrested After Boy He Flogged For Having Affair With Daughter Dies

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a Class 8 pupil he assaulted for having an affair with his daughter passed on at a Vihiga Hospital.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), John Christon Shipiti, is reported to have attacked the 17-year-old boy on August 7, 2020, inflicting grievous injuries on him.

The teenager, a pupil at Chemego Primary School, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital where he had sought treatment leading to the arrest of the father of the 13-year-old girl yesterday.

“The suspect is reported to have frenziedly served hot blows and kicks to the pupil, after suspecting him of having a love affair with his 13-year-old daughter, ” said DCI.

>>>suspected to have succumbed to the severity of the injuries, moments after seeking treatment at a Vihiga hospital. The suspect is reported to have frenziedly served hot blows and kicks to the pupil, after suspecting him of having a love affair with his 13-year-old daughter. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 11, 2021

“The victim’s legs, cheeks, forehead and upper lip had been most affected, but the unfortunate incident was kept under until yesterday.”

Read: Court Dismisses Lawyer Assa Nyakundi’s Application Blocking Murder Charge

DCI said the suspect is being processed to face murder charges.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased is awaiting autopsy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu