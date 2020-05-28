Man Accuses Police Officers Of Robbery, Assault Leading To Broken Nasal Bone

Samuel Maina has accused two police officers of robbery and assault leading to his broken nasal bone on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

According to a series of tweets by Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, Maina is said to have encountered the ordeal that left him with serious injuries with efforts to report the incident to the local police station being futile.

Apparently, following the incident, he went to report the matter to Kahawa West Police post and was chased away. They further refused to take him to the hospital and accused him of being a mad man.

Further reports also indicate that Maina is able to identify the police officers who assaulted, robbed and left him unconscious although no statement has been issued so far in regards to the same.

In a different account of events, a disturbing video of police assaulting a man has surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of members of the public.

In the video that has since caught the attention of the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, a cop in the company of two others was filmed squeezing private parts of the unidentified young man as they attempted to force him to board a police vehicle.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to document their accounts of injustices meted against them by law enforcement authorities that are expected to protect the people.

Here are some of the tweets:

"Police officers attached to Gwakung'u police station murdered a boda boda bider while enforcing the curfew. I reside in the area and the violations against human rights at the station are rampant. What's worse is that the police drink with known criminals"- via DM @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/VAPr6yydKD — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 28, 2020

Police have tear gassed people who had gone to be tested for Coronavirus at Lady Northey Dental hospital located along State House road. The government announced free testing but when many people showed, they were teargassed, @MbiririM and others have been arrested. @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/FM1sorYQJH — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 28, 2020

"I was arrested next to Wote Public Greenpark in Wote town, Makueni. I was cuffed and asked for 15k or be taken to court for showing 'public' porn. Police have refused to return my bag which had the following: laptop, Bible, diary, modem & my wallet,samsung phone. – @mulwa__ pic.twitter.com/Iuk4w1ZBQe — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 28, 2020

Hoteliers who went to be tested at Lady Northey Dental Hospital and got arrested are being detained at Kileleshwa Police Station. The police are asking them to pay cash 10,000 bail to be released. 4 Kenyans and a Chinese were arrested.The chinese man in the pic has been released. https://t.co/9p9RBDK0j9 pic.twitter.com/0suqDvdfAv — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 28, 2020

"A woman vomited in a Karuri Matatu,KCV 087J and she was assaulted by the touts. We volunteered to pay for her but the touts refused & locked us in the vehicle for 1 hour. When @NPSOfficial_KE from Karuri police came,they didn't take any action on the touts."- via DM @ntsa_kenya pic.twitter.com/74lovt29to — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 28, 2020

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim of this police assault, the names of the assailant three policemen, the registration number of the motor vehicle used, the station of the policemen and the scene of the incidence please urgently contact me on 0722904905. pic.twitter.com/fwxsSyFITX — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 27, 2020

