Man Accuses Police Officers Of Robbery, Assault Leading To Broken Nasal Bone

Police
Samuel Maina has accused two police officers of robbery and assault leading to his broken nasal bone on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

According to a series of tweets by Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, Maina is said to have encountered the ordeal that left him with serious injuries with efforts to report the incident to the local police station being futile.

Apparently, following the incident, he went to report the matter to Kahawa West Police post and was chased away. They further refused to take him to the hospital and accused him of being a mad man.

Further reports also indicate that Maina is able to identify the police officers who assaulted, robbed and left him unconscious although no statement has been issued so far in regards to the same.

In a different account of events, a disturbing video of police assaulting a man has surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of members of the public.

In the video that has since caught the attention of the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, a cop in the company of two others was filmed squeezing private parts of the unidentified young man as they attempted to force him to board a police vehicle.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to document their accounts of injustices meted against them by law enforcement authorities that are expected to protect the people.

Here are some of the tweets:

